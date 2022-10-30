Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announced Rs 4 lakhs to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured of the Morbi bridge mishap. Expressing condolence, Patel said, "I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy." At least 20 people, including children, were killed and over 100 are reportedly missing after the hanging bridge on the Machhu dam in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening. Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families From PMNRF, Rs 50,000 for Injured.

Bhupendra Patel Announces Ex-Gratia for Morbi Bridge Collapse Victims

Morbi cable bridge collapse incident | I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakhs to the family of each deceased & Rs 50,000 to the injured, tweets Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel pic.twitter.com/bEDvBs3ocD — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

