Patna, July 28: At least six people suffered electric shocks in Bihar's Gopalganj district during the Tazia march of Muharram on Friday. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. between Harpur Safi Tola and Dharmchak village in the district. The police said that a green bamboo carried by the mourners in the procession came in contact with an overhead electric wire. It worked as a conductor of electricity and gave jolt to the people. Girl Dies of Electric Shock While Charging Mobile Phone in UP: 12-Year-Old Mansi Electrocuted To Death After Touching Live Wire While Putting Phone on Charge in Ballia.

The victims sustained injuries and were admitted to a local hospital. They are out of danger, said hospital sources. The electricity department was informed about the incident. Video: Accidental Electric Shock Makes Elephant Anxious, Mahout, 2 Other Fall Down.

The district Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat appealed to the people to stay calm and peacefully do Tazia march.

