Burial rituals of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari were performed at the Kali Bagh cemetery in Ghazipur's Mohammadabad region in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, March 30. Ansari's son Umar Ansari performed the rituals. Security personnel in large numbers have been deployed around the residence of Ansari and the burial ground, which is located at a distance of about a kilometre and a half from his home. The 63-year-old Ansari was detained at Banda prison after being found guilty in eight crimes over the past two years. A history-sheeter having 65 complaints against him in various UP and Delhi police stations, he was a five-time Member of Legislative Assembly from the Mau seat in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Mukhtar Ansari Dies: Gangster-Turned Politician's Dead Body Brought to Ghazipur for Last Rites (Watch Videos).

Mukhtar Ansari Laid to Rest in UP

