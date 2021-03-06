100-Year-Old Prabhavati Khedkar Cuts Cake After Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19:
She Took The Vaccine And The Cake
Prabhavati Khedkar brought up her century by getting vaccinated at @bkchospital yesterday
We are happy to have been a part of the celebration & gift her the #JabToBeatCorona
We wish for her many healthy years ahead#AHealthyCentury#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/4rLPFw8H4K
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 6, 2021
