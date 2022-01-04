The 21-year-old student, Vishal Kumar Jha, who was arrested by Cyber Cell of Mumbai police was produced before the Bandra Court on Tuesday. Jha was sent to police custody till January 10. The accused's lawyer said that his client was falsely implicated in the matter. Earlier in the day, the police detained a woman from Uttarkhand in connection with the case.

The woman is the main accused in the case. She was handling three accounts related to "Bulli Bai" app. Co-accused Jha opened an account by the name Khalsa supremacist. On December 31, he changed the names of other accounts to resemble Sikh names. Fake Khalsa account holders were shown: Mumbai Police

Tweet By ANI:

Mumbai | My client has been sent to police custody till January 10. My client is falsely implicated in this case. Police had filed an application to obtain a search warrant: Advocate D. Prajapati, lawyer of 'Bulli Bai' app case accused Vishal Kumar pic.twitter.com/aKA3lKFGk3 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

Mumbai | 21-year-old Vishal Kumar arrested in 'Bulli Bai' app case to be presented before Bandra court today by Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/LAAQ3Aktda — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

Accused Identified As Vishak Kumar Jha:

The accused has been identified as VISHAL JHA, a 21-yr-old engineering student. #BulliBaiApp — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)