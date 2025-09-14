In a major safety lapse, a 30-kg iron jack from the under-construction Metro Line 9 site came crashing down near shops and garages in Bhayandar on Saturday evening, sparking panic among locals. The incident took place around 5:40 PM near the Bhayandar East-West bridge and narrowly missed several passersby, according to eyewitnesses. While no injuries were reported, the jack fell just seconds after people had crossed the spot, raising serious concerns about construction safety. A video of the aftermath, shared widely on social media, shows the heavy equipment lying dangerously close to public areas. Mumbai Metro Line-11: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Construction of 17.51 km Metro Line From Anik Depot-Wadala to Gateway of India With Financial Provision of INR 23,487.51 Crore.

30 Kg Jack Falls From Metro Site in Bhayandar

🚨 Major Safety Lapse by @MMRDAOfficial. A 30kg iron jack fell from Metro Line 9 site into a public area with shops & garages. No one hurt, but this could’ve been fatal. Contractor JKumar must be held accountable as similar accidents have happened before!#MiraBhayandar #Metro9 pic.twitter.com/jOfxf0haEo — Gems of Mira Bhayandar (@GemsOfMBMC) September 13, 2025

