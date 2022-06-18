A 50-Year-Old Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sweeper has cleared the SSC Examination in first attempt. BMC worker Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa appeared for the Maharashtra Board Examination 2022 and passed with 57 percent. He said that "I got 57%. I studied daily for 3 hours. My kids are graduates so they also helped me in my studies. I want to continue my studies and complete 12th also."

