In a startling operation, the Crime Branch’s Unit 9 arrested a 60-year-old man posing as a banana vendor for allegedly selling MD drugs worth INR 35.30 lakh near Bandra railway station in Mumbai. The accused, identified as Mohammad Ali Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh, was caught with 153 grams of the contraband hidden inside a steel box on his handcart. Reportedly, acting on a tip-off, police officers in plain clothes kept surveillance through the night before detaining him near Maharashtranagar Road. Shaikh, a resident of BRD Chawl in Bandra, reportedly turned to drug peddling after financial struggles from his banana-selling business. Investigations are underway to trace his suppliers, accomplices, and criminal background. He was booked under the NDPS Act and produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which remanded him to police custody till September 3. Mumbai: 2 Drug Rackets Busted As Police Seize Heroin, Charas and MD Drugs Worth INR 2.5 Crore; 2 Including an Engineer Arrested.

60-Year-Old Banana Vendor Arrested With MD Drugs in Bandra

