A 9-year-old girl from a reputed school in Bhandup has claimed that an unidentified man lured her to a secluded spot on the school premises and administered an injection. The incident reportedly occurred on January 31 while she was playing on the school playground. Her parents filed an FIR, following which she underwent a medical examination. Authorities have seized CCTV footage from the school and surrounding areas. Four police teams have been formed to investigate the matter. Mumbai police have launched an investigation. Mumbai Horror: Body Found Hanging Inside Ranakpur Express Bathroom at Dadar Station; Police Investigate.

9-Year-Old Girl Claims Unknown Man Gave Her Injection at School

An unidentified individual administered an injection to a schoolgirl. Based on the girl’s statement, the police have seized CCTV footage from the school and its surroundings for investigation pic.twitter.com/rGH7MnuLwT — IANS (@ians_india) February 3, 2025

