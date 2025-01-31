Mumbai, January 31: A shocking incident unfolded at Mumbai’s Dadar railway station when a woman's body was discovered hanging inside the bathroom of the Ranakpur Express train upon its arrival. The police quickly took control of the body and sent it for post-mortem. An accidental death report has been filed at Mumbai Central Police Station, and further investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to a report by News18 Marathi, the Ranakpur Express arrived at Dadar railway station on Wednesday evening. All passengers disembarked from the train, leaving it empty. Following this, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel began inspecting the train. During the inspection, they noticed that the door of one of the train's bathrooms was locked from the inside. Efforts were made to contact the person inside by knocking on the door, but there was no response. Despite repeated attempts, the door remained closed, and there was no sound coming from within. Mumbai Horror: 17-Year-Old Minor Rapes Mother of 2 at Knifepoint in Mankhurd Area; Arrested.

Suspecting something amiss, the police forced open the bathroom door. Inside, they found a person hanging by a towel, a scene that left the officers shocked. Upon examining the body, no identification or mobile phone was found in the deceased’s pockets. The identity of the individual, their origin on the train, and whether the incident was a suicide or an accident remain unclear. The police are currently unable to gather any further information. Mumbai Horror: Woman Sells Infant Baby for INR 1 Lakh To Fund Husband’s Bail, 9 Arrested for Human Trafficking.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the individual may have taken their own life. An accidental death case has been registered at Mumbai Central Police Station, with the exact cause of death expected to be determined through the autopsy report. Currently, the police are focused on identifying the deceased, utilizing CCTV footage as part of their investigation. The discovery of the body at one of Mumbai's busiest railway stations has caused significant concern and drawn considerable attention.

