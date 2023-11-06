On Monday, November 6, the Bombay High Court gave the go-ahead to burst firecrackers for three hours on Diwali, i.e. from 7 pm to 10 pm. To counter the deteriorating air pollution in the city, the High Court also ordered all construction in the capital city of Maharashtra to be suspended until Diwali 2023. In a Suo Motu Public Interest Litigation about the declining air quality in Mumbai, a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Girish Kulkarni issued many directives requiring prompt attention to the air quality index. Mumbai’s AQI Remains ‘Moderate’; Delhi Falls Under ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality Index Category.

Bombay High Court Allows Bursting of Firecrackers for Three Hours

