Chaos unfolded at Mumbai International Airport as a heated fight broke out between Krystal Security staff and several drivers over a parking issue. The dramatic altercation, captured on video, shows punches flying before a CISF officer jumps in to defuse the situation. Onlookers gathered quickly, and the clash caused temporary disruption in the busy parking area. The viral clip has sparked outrage and debate online. Meanwhile, local police have launched an investigation to uncover the root cause of the conflict and identify all individuals involved. Dehradun Brawl Video: 2 Groups Hurl Abuses, Pelt Stones and Assault Each Other After Car Crash in Uttarakhand.

Mumbai Airport Brawl

Freestyle WWF at Mumbai Airport between Drivers and airport staff. pic.twitter.com/wWuTuYIAOm — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) June 4, 2025

