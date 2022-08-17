Mumbai’s first electric AC double-decker bus has entered the city and is set to be launched tomorrow on August 18. The double-deckers will have a capacity of 78-90 passengers per bus. At present, there are 48 non-AC double-deckers ferrying passengers on 16 routes across Mumbai.

Watch Video:

First AC double decker bus by @switchEVglobal entering Mumbai this morning. The launch is tomorrow. (Credits to respective owner) pic.twitter.com/QrQKjUy3X4 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 17, 2022

