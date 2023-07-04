A video of a car catching fire in Mumbai is going viral on social media. The 22-second video clip shows a car being engulfed in flames outside Andheri East station in Mumbai. A Twitter user who shared the video said that he was on his way to work when he saw the car being on fire. He also said that the Mumbai Police and Fire Brigade officials took swift action and doused the flames. While the cause of the blaze is not known, there have been no reports of any casualties. Mumbai Car Fire: BMW Engulfs in Blaze at Andheri’s Lokhandwala Circle (Watch Video).

Car Catches Fire Near Andheri East Station

#Mumbairains | While on my way to work today afternoon, saw this car on fire just outside Andheri East station amid light showers. Swift action taken by @MumbaiPolice #Mumbaifirebrigade to douse the flames. pic.twitter.com/JUwsYv6hHq — KC (@ChundawatKeshav) July 4, 2023

