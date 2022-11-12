A BMW car caught fire near Lokhandwala circle in Andheri. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The firefighters reached the spot and doused the blaze. meanwhile, no casualties were reported as of yet. More details are awaited. However, traffic movement was disrupted due to the mishap. Mumbai Car Fire: Running Vehicle Catches Fire On Mira-Bhayandar Road, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

BMW Car Engulfs in Blaze:

