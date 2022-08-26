The Mumbai Police recently arrested a young couple for abducting a 3-year-old boy from Nalasopara railway station. The alleged incident took place on Thursday. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the couple can be seen first seen talking to the child and then taking the child away. The video also shows the couple walking with the kid on the staircase of the railway station. According to reports, the parents of the child beg for a living in the vicinity.

Watch Video:

Couple Caught on Camera With the Child:

A young couple arrested for abducting a 3-year-old boy from Nalasopara railway station on Thursday. The child’s parents beg for a living in the vicinity. pic.twitter.com/fqwiFG4snJ — Sandhya Nair (@sandhyanairTOI) August 26, 2022

