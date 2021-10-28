The Mumbai police of Crime Branch on Thursday filed a plea before Esplanade Court for issuing a non-bailable warrant against former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an extortion case. The court to hear the matter on Oct 29.

Mumbai Crime Branch files a plea before Esplanade Court for issuing a non-bailable warrant against ex-Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. He's untraceable in an extortion case against him & Crime Branch is looking for him. Court to hear the matter on Oct 29: Crime Branch Officer pic.twitter.com/SM02SdDzMs — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

