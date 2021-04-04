Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases across Mumbai, people were seen without face maks during cricket matches at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai earlier on Sunday.

Maharashtra: People were seen without face maks during a cricket match at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai earlier today. Mumbai reported 9,090 COVID-19 cases & 27 deaths yesterday, taking active cases to 62,187 in the city. pic.twitter.com/cgnyYAqnMX — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

