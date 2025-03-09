Two men posing as police officers were caught collecting donations near Nahar Amrit Shakti in Chandivali, Mumbai. The suspects, wearing khaki uniforms resembling Mumbai Police attire, were seen soliciting funds from residents in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The fraudsters also carried photographs of police officers and a logo, further misleading people into believing their cause was legitimate. The incident, which had been ongoing for about a week, was filmed by vigilant citizens and quickly gained attention on social media. When questioned, the men were unable to provide proper explanations. Mumbai Shocker: Police Constable’s Son Shoots Self with Father's Service Revolver in Prabhadevi.

Fake Cops Caught Collecting Donations in Chandivali

Some people wearing khakee uniforms similar to @mumbaipolice are stopping people to collect donations. They are carrying some photographs with some police officers, and a police logo is also seen in one pic. People are misunderstanding them to be from Mumbai police. People are… pic.twitter.com/PWloDUqB2J — Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA) (@ChandivaliCCWA) March 8, 2025

