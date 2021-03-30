Fire Erupts at 7 Cloth Shops in Mumbai's Goregaon:

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 7 cloth shops in Goregaon West; 4 fire engines and 4 water tankers are at the spot. Fire fighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/H4mj7NB7Xw — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)