A massive fire erupted at a thermocol factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky. The blaze broke out in the Katghar area on February 13, prompting a swift response from firefighters. Videos shared by ANI show flames engulfing the factory as fire tenders work tirelessly to control the situation. Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the fire, and no casualties have been reported so far. Efforts are underway to douse the flames and prevent further damage. Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out on Double-Decker Bus After Tyre Burst on Purvanchal Expressway, 42 Escape Unhurt (Watch Video).

Thermocol Factory in Moradabad Catches Fire

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A fire broke out at a thermocol factory under Katghar PS limits in Moradabad. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. https://t.co/ZNgQWeoIEY pic.twitter.com/NtN1cxJEBU — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

