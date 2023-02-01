In a tragic incident, a car caught fire near the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai's Dadar on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties or injuries were reported in the mishap. Witnesses say that smoke started emitting from the car's bonnet and within a few minutes, the entire car caught fire. The efforts to douse the fire are underway. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ashok Mill Compound in Dharavi, Fire Tenders Reach Spot; One Dead.

