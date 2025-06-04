A major fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the bus depot in the MIDC area of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, resulting in two Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses being completely gutted. No injuries or casualties were reported. Thick smoke and flames were seen rising as the blaze spread rapidly through the parked vehicles. Fire brigade teams reached the spot swiftly and controlled the fire within an hour, preventing it from spreading to nearby vehicles and structures. The depot, situated in a sparsely populated industrial zone, had low activity at the time, aiding in damage control. Preliminary reports suggest an electrical short circuit as the likely cause, though a detailed investigation is underway by police and fire officials. Bhopal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at BHEL Premises in Madhya Pradesh, Fire Tenders Rush to Scene (Watch Video).

Ghansoli Bus Depot Fire

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire breaks out at Ghansoli bus depot in Navi Mumbai destroyed two buses—one electric and one diesel. The fire, believed to be caused by a short circuit during electric bus repairs, was controlled by firefighters with no casualties reported. The… pic.twitter.com/V5uPAGEP4m — IANS (@ians_india) June 4, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Two buses parked at Ghansoli Bus Depot in Navi Mumbai, charred in a fire that broke out here earlier this morning. Fire was brought under control and doused off by fire tenders. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries/casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/UxcR2NxPRa — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2025

VIDEO | Navi Mumbai: At least three buses were gutted in fire that broke out in a bus depot located in MIDC area of ​​Ghansoli today morning. No one was injured in the incident. #MumbaiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/W7Bsi2Vjud — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2025

