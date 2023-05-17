A level 2 fire broke out in the shanties of a slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Mumbai's Bandra area. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 10 fire engines are present on the spot and dousing operation is underway. No casualty has been reported in the incident. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts At Shop in Mohammed Ali Road, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Bandra Fire

Maharashtra | Level 2 fire breaks out in the shanties of a slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Mumbai's Bandra area. 10 fire engines are present on the spot. Dousing operation underway. No casualty reported: BMC — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)