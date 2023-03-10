A massive fire broke out on the set of a TV serial in Goregaon film city. According to reports, the fire broke out on the set of a TV serial in Goregaon film city. "Efforts to douse the fire underway, no injuries reported," officials of the BMC said. The Fire Brigade officials declared the blaze as a Level III fire. Firefighting operations are underway to douse the fire. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Near Manywar Store At SV Road in Santacruz, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out on Set of a TV Serial in Goregaon Film City

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Fire broke out on the set of a TV serial in Goregaon film city. Efforts to douse the fire underway, no injuries reported: BMC pic.twitter.com/isDnIQZH7V — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)