A massive fire broke out in Mumbai today, February 16. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in vehicles parked in the parking lot in the Borivali area. Officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said that more than 18 vehicles parked in the parking lot suddenly caught fire. "As soon as the information about the fire was received, 3 fire tenders reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire, the reason for the fire is not clear yet," they said. As per the report, 25 to 26 vehicles have caught fire. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Electric Shop in Dhobi Talao Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze in Borivali

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out in vehicles parked in the parking lot in Mumbai's Borivali area. More than 18 vehicles parked in the parking lot suddenly caught fire. As soon as the information about the fire was received, 3 fire tenders reached the spot and started… pic.twitter.com/jPkLD10APo — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

