A massive fire engulfed several shops in Kurla West, Mumbai, early Monday morning, October 13, destroying numerous motor spare parts stores. The blaze, which broke out around 2:30 AM, prompted the deployment of over 10 fire brigade vehicles to the scene. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly four hours before bringing the fire under control, while cooling operations continue. Video shared by news agency ANI shows thick smoke and charred remains of the affected shops. Shopkeepers reported extensive damage, with many stores completely gutted. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts on 7th Floor of 23-Story Building in Dahisar’s New Jankalyan Society, Rescue Operations Underway.

Massive Fire Destroys Shops in Kurla West, Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in several shops in Kurla West area of Mumbai last night. More than 10 fire brigade vehicles were deployed to help extinguish the blaze. According to affected shopkeepers, the fire started at around 2:30 AM, and most of the… pic.twitter.com/G0iqvBzGzt — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)