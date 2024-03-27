A massive fire broke out in Mumbai today, March 27. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in the Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The work of extinguishing the fire is underway. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Commercial Building in Mulund, at Least 40 Staffers Rescued (Watch Videos).

Massive Fire in Malad

#WATCH | Mumbai: Fire broke out in Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West. 5 fire tenders reached the spot. The work of extinguishing the fire is underway. No casualties or injuries have been reported. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/2MFuNWaY9S — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

