The Mumbai Police have imposed restrictions on heavy vehicular movement on Dussehra. DCP of Mumbai Police said that Heavy vehicular movement is prohibited for 24 hours from 6am on Oct 5 during Dussehra & Devi immersion processions in the city. However, Ambulance, vehicles for essential supplies, govt & semi govt vehicles & vehicles carrying people for Dussehra Rally are exempted.

Check Tweet:

