Mumbai: High Tide Hits Marine Drive Amid Rainfall (Watch Video)

Mumbai | High tide hits Marine Drive amid rainfall City and suburbs may witness moderate to heavy rainfall/thundershowers with possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places: India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/19LCjak591 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)