In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a speeding BMC garbage truck hit two 72-year-old women in the Kandivali area. According to the news agency IANS, the speeding BMC garbage truck hit the two elderly women in the Kandivali area while they were crossing the road. Officials of Mumbai Police said that one woman died on the spot, while the other was seriously injured. "The driver was arrested," they added. Bandra-Worli Sea Link Accident: Drunk Businessman, 2 Friends Injured As Their Car Hits Divider on Mumbai Sea Link.

Speeding BMC Garbage Truck Hits Two Women in Mumbai

#BREAKING: In Mumbai's Kandivali area, a speeding BMC garbage truck hit two 72-year-old women crossing the road. One died on the spot, while the other was seriously injured. The driver was arrested: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/lsZPzVLSHc — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)