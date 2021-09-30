A case has been registered against 2-3 people on Thursday at Shivaji Park police station in Mumbai after a video of scuffle between public and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cleanup official has gone viral. The Clean-up marshal was beaten after he fined a woman for not wearing a mask in Mumbai's Matunga area. The BMC official, after the incident, lodged FIR at Shivaji Park police station. The BMC has made it mandatory to wear masks in public areas due to COVID-19 pandemic and has ordered a fine of Rs 200 for failing to do so.

Watch: BMC Clean-Up Official Beaten in Matunga

