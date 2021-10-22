A massive fire broke out at Avighna Park Apartment in Mumbai's Currey Road area. Till now, no injuries have been reported so far. According to reports, the blaze erupted on the 19th floor of the residential building. Fire fighting operations are currently underway.

Here Are Tweets:

Mumbai | Level 3 fire broke out at Avighna park apartment, Curry Road around 12 noon today. No injuries reported: Mumbai Fire Brigade — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

