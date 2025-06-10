Mumbai local train commuters faced inconvenience in morning rush hours on Tuesday, June 10, as a technical failure on the Harbour and Trans Harbour lines caused disruptions. The DRM Mumbai confirmed the delay and said the same was taken care of soon. "Due to a Minor Technical Failure, services on the Harbour & Trans Harbour line were disrupted for some time. The same has now been resumed from 08:47 am Inconvenience caused is regretted," DRM Mumbai CR posted on X. Mumbai Local Train Accident: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Probe, Announces Compensation of INR 5 Lakh to Kin of Deceased.

Mumbai Local Train Update

Due to a Minor Technical Failure, services on the Harbour & Trans Harbour line were disrupted for some time. The same have now been resumed from 08:47 am Inconvenience caused is regretted. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) June 10, 2025

