As Mumbaikars celebrate Ganpati Festival with much fervour and aplomb, a replica of a double-decker BEST bus housing the idol of Lord Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival was seen in the city. In the pictures that have now gone viral on social media, the idol of Lord Ganesha can be seen seated in the replica of the double-decker BEST bus. In August, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled India's first Double Decker AC electric bus in Mumbai. At present, there are 48 non-AC double-deckers ferrying passengers on 16 routes across Mumbai.

Check Tweet:

Mumbai, Maharashtra | Replica of double-decker BEST bus houses idol of Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities pic.twitter.com/Ps4rzgfzqx — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

