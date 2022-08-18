On Thursday, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled India's first Double Decker AC electric bus in Mumbai. A few days ago, Mumbai’s first electric AC double-decker bus entered the city. Pictures of the bus had gone viral on social media. According to reports, the double-deckers will have a capacity of 78-90 passengers per bus. At present, there are 48 non-AC double-deckers ferrying passengers on 16 routes across Mumbai.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari unveils India's first Double Decker AC electric bus in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/0RFa2u6Yu9 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)