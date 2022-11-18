Two children died after drowning at a beach and three others were rescued and hospitalised by locals in Worli, the BMC said on Friday. Reportedly the incident took place on Friday afternoon. As per the reports, the three are said to be in critical condition.

Two Children Die by Drowning:

Mumbai, Maharashtra | Two children drowned while three were rescued & are critical, after 5 children fell into a sea beach near the Koliwada area of Worli: BMC Officials — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

