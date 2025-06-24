A private bus caught fire under the Devipada Metro Station in Borivali today, June 24. Although no casualties were reported, a video going viral on social media shows smoke inside the Mumbai metro coach after a massive blaze erupted below the metro station. In the viral clip, passengers are seen panicking and covering their faces as thick smoke fills the metro after the private bus caught fire below the Devipada metro station. An X user who shared the video said that the metro stopped at Devipada station, with the doors opening despite a fire outside the metro station. "Faced a very serious emergency situation on #MumbaiMetro #redline at #devipada station #Borivali," the X user said. Mumbai Bus Fire: Private Bus Catches Blaze Under Devipada Metro Station in Borivali, Videos Show Vehicle Engulfed in Flames and Smoke Covering Station.

Smoke Inside Mumbai Metro After Private Bus Catches Fire Below Devipada Metro Station

Faced a very serious emergency situation on #MumbaiMetro #redline at #devipada station #Borivali . There was a huge fire outside metro station as a private bus had was on fire , despite that metro stopped at devipada station n doors were opened @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/MITYWjlcP9 — Yogesh Namjoshi (@unplugged_yogi) June 24, 2025

