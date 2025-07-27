In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a 44-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Kandivali. The deceased woman was identified as Renu Katre, wife of Bapu Katre, sub-registrar of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). She ended her life by hanging herself in her house in Kandivali East. Officials of the Mumbai Police said that Katre had accused her husband of harassment. "The deceased's brother said that she took this step due to a dispute on Saturday night and it is a case of murder. A case has been registered under Section 108 of the BNS and further investigation is being carried out," officials said. Mumbai Shocker: Divyang Woman Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 16th Floor in Bandra Government Colony.

MHADA Official's Wife Dies by Suicide in Mumbai

Renu Katre (44), wife of Bapu Katre, sub-registrar of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in Kandivali East. She had accused her husband of harassment. The deceased's brother said that she took this step due to a… — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)