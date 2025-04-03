Mumbai Police has issued a high alert following intelligence inputs about potential terrorist and anti-social threats targeting VVIPs, crowded areas, and public places. Authorities have intensified security across the city, implementing strict surveillance measures to prevent any untoward incidents. As part of the enhanced security protocol, police have banned the use of drones and aerial devices without prior permission to eliminate the risk of airborne attacks. Law enforcement agencies are on high alert, with increased patrolling in sensitive locations and major landmarks. Officials have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Security checks at railway stations, malls, and other public spaces have also been intensified. Mumbai Terror Threat: Intelligence Bureau Warning Puts City on High Alert, Police Ramp Up Security at Crowded Places.

Police Warn of Terror Threats, Ban Drones

