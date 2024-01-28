Mumbai Police posted a video on their official Instagram account about the heroic rescue of a woman trekker who had fractured her leg at the Karnala Fort in Raigad district. The video showed how the newly formed Quick Response Team of Mumbai Police, who were on a training trek, quickly sprang into action and carried the woman to safety using their tracksuits as a stretcher. The caption of the video reads, “Quick Response No Matter The Situation!” The video highlighted the skill and compassion of the Quick Response Team, who are trained to handle various emergencies in the city. Mumbai Police Comes to UP Judge's Rescue, Tracks and Retrieves His Phone Left Behind in Online Taxi (See Pic).

Mumbai Police Rescue Injured Woman Trekker At Karnala Fort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

