Mumbai Police came to the rescue of an Additional District Judge from Uttar Pradesh. The judge, who was visiting Mumbai, accidentally left his phone in an online taxi near Airport Terminal 1. Upon realizing his loss, he promptly filed a complaint via the Mumbai Police’s online portal, detailing the circumstances of the loss and seeking help to recover it. Officials at the Airport Police Station acted swiftly upon receiving the complaint. Leveraging the surveillance system, they were able to quickly track down the taxi driver. The driver cooperated fully with the recovery process, returning the phone to the Airport Police Station, where it was collected by the police staff. The judge expressed his deep gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their swift and effective action, which led to the successful recovery of his phone. Mumbai Police Checks Up on X User Who Posted a Sarcastic Suicidal Message, Netizens Express Anger on the Stupid Joke.

Mumbai Police Tracks And Recovers Phone Of A UP Judge, Internet Impressed https://t.co/X8e9hF00dH pic.twitter.com/PhH9SeluSD — NDTV (@ndtv) January 13, 2024

