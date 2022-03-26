The Mumbai Police on Saturday reunited a mentally challenged person with his father after he was found wandering in Juhu area. According to the official handle of Mumbai Police, the man was reported missing from Ratnagiri's Chiplun area. The police said that the person was in search of a job in order to make a living. "His father was called and was handed over," Mumbai Police tweeted with the 'Safe Reunion' hashtag.

Check Mumbai Police's tweet:

Juhu police found a mentally challenged person wandering in area. After interviewing him for his native place, it was learnt that he was reported missing from Chiplun, Ratnagiri in search of job for living. His father was called and was handed over. #SafeReunion pic.twitter.com/OIKOogumcw — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 26, 2022

