Mumbai Police Traffic Control receives a hoax call on Wednesday in which the caller claimed a threat to the lives of employees working at Mumbai International airport. Police in touch with Lucknow police, accused will be brought to Mumbai, says Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police traffic control receives a hoax call in which a caller claimed threat to the lives of employees working at Mumbai International airport. Caller is a Lucknow resident. Police in touch with Lucknow police, accused will be brought to Mumbai. Case lodged: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)