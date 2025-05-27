Mumbai witnessed widespread disruption on Monday, May 26, as the early onset of the monsoon brought intense rainfall, triggering 79 rain-related incidents across the city. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 25 fire incidents were reported due to short circuits, while 45 cases of tree falls led to significant damage and traffic snarls. Structural damage was reported at nine locations, adding to the city's woes amid persistent waterlogging and congestion. Three people sustained injuries, including a 24-year-old man who was hit by a falling tree near St. Xavier’s College; he is currently stable. In Mahim West, part of a two-storey house collapsed, trapping two residents. BMC officials said that both were safely rescued. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast for May 27: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai As Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Likely To Lash Maximum City Today.

