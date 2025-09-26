Mumbai is bracing for another spell of intense rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city and neighbouring Thane from September 27 to September 29. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy showers over the next two days. According to the weather office, Mumbai is likely to see heavy rainfall from Friday, 27 September, with heavy to very heavy showers likely until 29 September. Commuters have been advised to keep rain gear handy and plan travel carefully. Weather Forecast Today, September 26: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Heavy Rains To Batter Mumbai, Adjoining Thane, From September 27 to 29, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Orange alert issued by IMD indicating heavy rain at few places for Mumbai & Thane between Sept 27-29. pic.twitter.com/WNSa0YBMgD — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RMC Mumbai). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)