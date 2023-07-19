Five teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) have been deployed in Mumbai in view of heavy rainfall in the city. Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in low-lying areas in Mumbai. A total 12 teams of NDRF have been deployed in Maharashtra. Of them five are in Mumbai and one each in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nagpur and Thane districts. Many parts of Maharashtra are witnessing heavy rains for the past few days. The IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar and Raigad districts, and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Between Badlapur and Ambarnath Section Stopped Due to Waterlogging on Tracks After Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

12 Teams of NDRF Deployed Across Maharashtra:

In view of heavy rains in the state, NDRF has deployed a total of 12 teams across Maharashtra. 5 teams have been deployed in Mumbai, 1 team each in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nagpur, and Thane districts of the state. — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Mumbai Rains Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai. IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. pic.twitter.com/HR0KUqGCPZ — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

