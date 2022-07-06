The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and an orange alert for adjoining areas like Thane and Palghar. Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter to share safety measures to take to stay safe during monsoons. "Keep mobile phones charged", "Don't touch electric wires," Said BMC.

Check Tweet:

The time of year that ‘reigns over our hearts’ has arrived, but it also brings along some unwanted illnesses and issues. Stay safe with these simple steps. #MumbaiMonsoons #MonsoonSafety pic.twitter.com/0moOPWMPoN — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)