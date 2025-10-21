Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai and its neighbouring areas today, October 21, on the occasion of Diwali. The development comes days after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Mumbai on Friday, October 10. Soon after rain lashes Mumbai, netizens took to social media and welcomed "October Rains" by sharing photos and videos. Notably, #MumbaiRains also started to trend on X (formerly Twitter). "Diwali mein tufhani baarish hogayi! Buss yehi dekhna baki tha ye saal," one user said, while another wrote, "Rain is back in Mumbai i think no need of crackers today." A third user said, "Most Intense Thunderstorm of the season strike Mumbai". Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert in 8 Districts, Orange in 10 Including Chennai As Deep Depressions Strengthen Over Bay of Bengal.

Heavy Rainfall Lashes Mumbai on Diwali

Diwali mein tufhani baarish hogayi! Buss yehi dekhna baki tha ye saal! 🎇🎆🪔🌧⛈️🥲#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/cxmieVRiC8 — Namrata Bathija 🖤🤍 (@bluefire6nspace) October 21, 2025

Visuals of Heavy Rain from Dadar Area

We Agree

Rain is back in Mumbai i think no need of crackers today 🥲#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/OAR2ftmSV5 — Latest Updates (@Iam_Sh05) October 21, 2025

#MumbaiRains

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

