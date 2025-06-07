Heavy rains lashed several parts of Mumbai today, June 7. Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied the rainfall in Mumbai. Soon after the rains lashed the maximum city, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share photos and videos of #MumbaiRains. One user said that there was heavy rain in Parel, whereas another user claimed that IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai over the next three hours. Maharashtra Rains-Weather Forecast for June 7: Heavy Rainfall With Thunderstorms Likely Today As IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Pune and Thane.

Rainfall Lashes Parts of Mumbai

Heavy Rains in Mumbai! What's the status in your area? #MumbaiRains — Prathamesh Shanbhag (@ShanbhagPrat) June 7, 2025

Absolutely pelting rains in Parel, South Mumbai ⚠️ | 2:20 PM ⛈️ South Mumbai on target for next few hours, stay indoors if possible ☔ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/e7FqWJGVVd — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) June 7, 2025

Torrential rains at Colaba Navy Nagar in #Mumbai. For the latest news and updates, visit: https://t.co/by4FF5oyu4 pic.twitter.com/BoW9H5pCEs — NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) June 7, 2025

